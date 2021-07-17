Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $54.60

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of JRVR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,555,000 after buying an additional 186,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

