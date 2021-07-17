Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $5.60

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.