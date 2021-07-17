Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $37.00

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,638. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

