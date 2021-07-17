Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $596.65

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $530.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.