Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 264,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

