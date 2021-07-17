Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $31.18

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.09.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.