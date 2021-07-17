Brokerages Set Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price at $27.13

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,702 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

