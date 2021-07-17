Brokers Offer Predictions for TMX Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.91 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.57.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$131.80 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$132.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.