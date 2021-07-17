Brokers Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.20.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

