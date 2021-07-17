Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

