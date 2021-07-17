Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.