BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BRP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 81,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,459. BRP has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

