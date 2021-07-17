BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $288,768.85

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $288,768.85 and $182.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

