Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,356,800 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 1,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,568.0 days.

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

