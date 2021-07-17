Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $385.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.25.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL traded down $9.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.48. The stock had a trading volume of 369,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.