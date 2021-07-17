BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

