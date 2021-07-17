Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,050.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $201.79 million and $88,050.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.00614615 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

