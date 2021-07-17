Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $11,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.