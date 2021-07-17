Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

CVGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

