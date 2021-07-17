Calfrac Well Services’ (CFW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$140.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. Analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

