California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

Shares of VRTX opened at $202.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

