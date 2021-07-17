California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $128,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $248.07 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

