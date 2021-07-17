California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 56,727 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Schlumberger worth $84,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

