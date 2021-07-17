Canaccord Genuity Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of SPB opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

