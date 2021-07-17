Canaccord Genuity Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.42.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE:T opened at C$27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.41. The stock has a market cap of C$37.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$22.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.