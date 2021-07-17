Canaccord Genuity Cuts Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$2.00

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.