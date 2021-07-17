Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $44.20 Average PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 403,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $4,707,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

