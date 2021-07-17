Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$160.00 to C$152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.15.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$131.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The stock has a market cap of C$93.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

