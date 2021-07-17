Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NYSE CP opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

