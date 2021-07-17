CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 241,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

