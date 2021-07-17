CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 241,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
