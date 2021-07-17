Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.38. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 919 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.