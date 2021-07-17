Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

