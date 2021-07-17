Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Buys $36,860.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $36,860.00.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

