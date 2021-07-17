Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,597 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $189.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.