Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $105,454,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,493,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.85. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.