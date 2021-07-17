Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

