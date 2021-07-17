Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 20,655 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 121.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

