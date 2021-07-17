Carin L. Fike Sells 1,145 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $2,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Kroger by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 418,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

