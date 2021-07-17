Carney Hawks Buys 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234,565.20.
FGPR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
