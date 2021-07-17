Carney Hawks Buys 13,320 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234,565.20.

FGPR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.