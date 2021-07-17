CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps Sells 20,000 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Barry Phelps sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 318.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 318,760 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $15,092,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 49.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 285,607 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in CarParts.com by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 364,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.