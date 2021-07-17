Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 437,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,316. The firm has a market cap of $875.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

