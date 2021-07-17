Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.