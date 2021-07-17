Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $258.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.55.

NYSE CAT opened at $207.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.82. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

