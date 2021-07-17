Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

