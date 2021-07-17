Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Citigroup

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVE. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.16.

TSE CVE opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.71. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142. Insiders have purchased a total of 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

