Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

