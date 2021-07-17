Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 78.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

