Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 373,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,270. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of LEU opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $306.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

