Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Shares of IPSC opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

