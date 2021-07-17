Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$8.40 at Laurentian

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective upped by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.26.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

